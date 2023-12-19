The holidays are here and if you’re in charge of making holiday dinner, it’s important to be conscious of your guests’ dietary needs and choices.

This morning, Claire Rudden, Manager of Nutrition and Wellness Initiatives at ShopRite and Zallie Family Markets, joined us in the PHL17 Kitchen to make some diet-friendly holiday recipes.

Stuffed Dates with Goat Cheese, Walnuts, and Pears

Ingredients: 4.4 ounces of Castello® Traditional Danish Blue Cheese 1 2/5 oz dried dates 1 pear 3 oz walnuts Fresh thyme for garnish



Directions: Remove the pits from the dates and stuff with Goat Cheese Cut one pear into thin slices and put one slice in each date. Toast the walnuts in a dry pan over medium heat until lightly brown. Garnish the dates with walnuts and fresh thyme Drizzle with Olive Oil and Hot Honey and serve.



Pomegranate Ginger Beer Seltzer Mocktail

Ingredients: 1 Bottle of Ginger Beer 1 Bottle of your favorite seltzer 1 Bottle 100% Pomegranate Juice Fresh mint leaves Fresh Pomegranate arils Fresh thyme for garnish



Directions: Add ginger beer, seltzer, and pomegranate to a glass with ice Add a spoonful of pomegranate arils Garnish with Fresh mint leaves and thyme Serve and enjoy



