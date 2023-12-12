Looking for a unique gift idea for someone this holiday season? The answer may be in your backyard.

We’re continuing our Holiday Happenings with a special look at unique stores, across the Delaware Valley, to find an item with an allure of nostalgia.

Nicholas Smith Trains and Toys

To start we have Nicholas Smith Trains and Toys.

Step back in time to buy trains, model cars, RC Cars, Dioramas and so much more.

The store is located in Broomall, Pennsylvania.

The business has been around since 1909, and if that’s not enough of a brag, they are the oldest train store in the country.

Love Saves The Day

We’re going to head northeast and stop by New Hope, Pennsylvania.

There you’ll find Love Saves The Day.

You’ll truly find an array of vintage collections here.

For over 50 years the store has collected items related to fashion, home decor, costumes, and jewelry, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

TheKikBack

If you want to get a gift for a sneakerhead — consider visiting Middletown, Delaware.

That’s where you’ll find TheKikBack.

They offer a variety of sneakers, and of course, some high-end Jordans.

Cobweb Corner

Last but not least we have Cobweb Corner in Absecon, New Jersey.

You truly never know what you’ll find here.

What you will find is a 15,000-square-foot warehouse carrying a variety of antiques such as instruments, fine china, stained glass, and many other items to count.