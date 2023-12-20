The Holiday season is here and that means it’s time for all the holiday dinners full of delicious food. While many pet owners are aware that it’s not safe to give pets, human food, it may be tempting to slip your furry friend some food from the dinner table.

Chris Gomes, Owner of Ruh Ro’s Pet Shoppe in Conshihocken joined PHl17’s Kelsey Fabian with some important reminders about the Do’s and Don’t’s for pet owners during the holiday season.

Which holiday foods should pet parents avoid?

Onions, garlic, shallots, leeks and chives Ham and turkey skin Turkey and chicken bones Grapes Chocolate or any sweets containing artificial sweetener, xylitol Ultra fatty foods

You can find more information about Ruh Ro’s Pet Shoppe, here.