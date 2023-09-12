BENSALEM, Pa (WPHL) — In a startling turn of events, the dirt bike rider accused of

intentionally striking a man last month, surrendered to the authorities yesterday along

with his attorney.

According to Bucks County Court records, 33-year-old Brian Barlow was charged with:

Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury

Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed

Acting with Negligence Careless Driving Leading to Serious Bodily Injury

Using an Improper Class Of License

Unregistered Vehicle

Operating a Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility

Failure to Operate Motorcycle Lamps

Failure to Stop And Give Information or Render Aid.

The incident, which occurred on August 5th on Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem Township, left the 64-year-old male victim with a fractured left clavicle, multiple broken ribs, a right orbital fracture, and a fractured tibia/fibula, which required surgery.



Barlow is facing charges at the felony and misdemeanor levels, and he is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing on September 21.