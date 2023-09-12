BENSALEM, Pa (WPHL) — In a startling turn of events, the dirt bike rider accused of
intentionally striking a man last month, surrendered to the authorities yesterday along
with his attorney.
According to Bucks County Court records, 33-year-old Brian Barlow was charged with:
- Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury
- Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed
- Acting with Negligence Careless Driving Leading to Serious Bodily Injury
- Using an Improper Class Of License
- Unregistered Vehicle
- Operating a Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility
- Failure to Operate Motorcycle Lamps
- Failure to Stop And Give Information or Render Aid.
The incident, which occurred on August 5th on Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem Township, left the 64-year-old male victim with a fractured left clavicle, multiple broken ribs, a right orbital fracture, and a fractured tibia/fibula, which required surgery.
Barlow is facing charges at the felony and misdemeanor levels, and he is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing on September 21.