The historic Philly POPs orchestra is kicking of its final season.

Karen Corbin, Chief operating officer of the Philly POPs joined us on the show this morning to tell us all about the historic legacy of the Philly POPs and give us some information about upcoming shows.

Earlier this month the Philly POPs announced it would be ceasing operations at the end of 2022-2023 season. “The POPS will continue to carry out performances through the 2022–23 season, including the 10 scheduled dates and times of “A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season” in December.”, said the statement.

The Philly POPS Christmas spectacular starts this weekend and you can find out more information and purchase tickets here.