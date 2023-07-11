PHILADELPHIA — If you’ve ever walked along Spruce Street in Old City Near Christopher Columbus Blvd., you’ve likely seen it. A small 3-story colonial house that looks like something from the 18th Century standing in the shadow of the Society Hill Towers.

Outside the house is a sign, adorned with a man, his wife, with a parrot, a monkey, and a cat and the words “A Man Full Of Trouble”.

It turns out that house was actually a tavern and hotel that did indeed open in the 18th Century — 1759 to be exact, 16 years before The Revolutionary War.

The Tavern with its odd name has survived more than 250 years and a Real Estate Developer Has A Plan To once again bring It Back To Life.

“This just showed up on the MLS one day as a condo conversion project,” Dan Wheeler, the developer who bought the building in 2021, said. “I bought it from the University of Pennsylvania and I bought it the next day.”

The Bar’s peculiar name comes from a Bible Verse — Job 14: 1-2 — which reads, “a Man That Is Born Of A Woman Is Of Few Days And Full Of Trouble.” The tavern, has Managed To Do What Few Places Have Here In The City — Survive, Largely Intact, as Philadelphia Evolved Over the last 250 Years.

Wheeler, who once worked for former Gov. Ed Rendell, bought the tavern for $875,000 and has sought to preserve it rather than allow it to be torn down and converted into another set of condos.

This Tavern Has Served A Number Of Purposes Throughout The Last Couple Of Centuries, starting as Tavern and Hotel through the 19th Century. It has also been a chicken market and various versions of a meeting hall.

By 1964, it was staring down the wrecking ball when Former Philadelphia City Councilwoman Virginia Knauer and her husband Wilhelm, led another restoration of the building. With help from Penn, it was remade into a museum — and part-time student living space — from 1965 To 1994.

In 1964, a group of Penn Students excavated the building and found a number of artifacts in the tavern’s basement. Wheeler’s stated goal is to not just bring back the bar, but also the museum.

“I don’t want it to be a dusty old museum that nobody comes to,” he said, calling it a work in progress. “I want it to be a destination.

“If you’re coming to Philadelphia, this is a place you want to be,” he added. “I will want to tell the story of the neighborhood, but I would also love to have gallery shows and highlight local artists. I want people in here every day.”

Wheeler recently held A Special Pop-up Event, teaming up with The Succession Fermentory, a Chester County Brewery, as part of Philly Beer Week, which is the first time alcohol had been served there in more than 100 years.

Wheeler estimates that the final restoration will cost upwards of $1 million and he has starting To Hear From a number of museums in the city and hopes to partner with them once he opens the tavern next Spring.

“When you see the plans, you get terrified of doing the work,” he said. “This place has been here for 260 years. I don’t want to be the guy who burned it down.

“Now, the plans are in hand, and I lay awake and think about what this place will look like when it’s restored,” Wheeler added. “I’ve been here every day for the last two years sweeping floors and patching holes and it’s going to be incredible when it’s done.”