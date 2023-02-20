Philadelphia Police are investigating a high speed car crash that left 5 people injured, and a man dead.

Police say the crash took place at approximately 1:35 a.m. on the 2700 block of Levick Street.

Investigations show that a Chevrolet and an Audi were traveling Northbound on Roosevelt boulevard at high rates of speed prior to the crash.

The fatal crash occurred when both vehicles turned onto East Levick Street and the Chevrolet crashed into a metal pole and was rear-ended by the Audi.

The Chevrolet was carrying 4 passengers including the driver, and the Audi was carrying 2 including the driver. All occupants of both cars were under the ages of 23-years-old.

A 20-year-old male passenger from the Chevrolet was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The 21-year-old male driver and the 21-year-old passenger of the Audi, as well as the 23-year-old male driver and 19-year-old front passenger of the Chevrolet were all taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where they remain in stable condition.

21-year-old Steven Thompson, another passenger from the Chevrolet was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:22 a.m.

Both vehicles were towed away by police, and the crash is being investigated by the Crash Investigation Division.