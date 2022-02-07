You may know Hilary Farr from HGTV’s hit show ‘Love it or List it’ but the design star is going solo for her newest adventure ‘Tough Love with Hilary Farr’. Using Philly as her backdrop, Farr helps local families improve their lives and homes. Using her signature wit, she will banish their indecision and help them maximize their homes to better suit their needs. As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary will draw inspiration from her extensive design experience, as well as her own life lessons, as she develops creative solutions to get these families’ lives back on track.

