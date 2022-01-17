January 17th, 2022 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You can honor the life and legacy of MLK by giving back to your community. To find a list of events and service opportunities near you, Global Citizen 365 offers a list on its website here. You can also head to the City of Philadelphia’s website where you’ll find a list of events, including a outdoor service event at Bartram Gardens.

Other spots around the region are offering discounts for the MLK holiday. The African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by offering free admission on January 17. There, visitors can view its exhibit, “Grassroots and Grand Strategies.”

Meanwhile, the National Constitution Center in Old City will offer free admission on MLK Day.