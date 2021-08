Frito-Lay and Marble Slab Creamery have teamed up to bring you Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ice cream and shakes.

The new flavor features Marble Slab’s classic sweet cream with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed and scattered throughout. A regular size ice cream starts at $5.99 and shakes starts at $6.99 for 20 ounces.

The flavor is available for a limited time and can be found at participating Marble Slab Creamery locations until September 30th. The only Marble Slab in our area is in Exton, Chester County.