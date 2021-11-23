Here’s what your dog can eat on Thanksgiving

Dr. Amber Karwacki from Heart + Paw shared what our furry friends can and cannot have during Thanksgiving dinner.

“If you absolutely want to give turkey, make sure it’s the turkey breast itself because the rest of it is really fatty,” said Dr. Karwacki.

Other approved foods include:

Plain Chicken

Sweet Potatoes (plain without marshmallows)

Carrots, fresh or cooked

Green Beans, fresh or cooked

Bananas

Blueberries

Canned Pumpkin

Foods your pet should avoid include:

Turkey skin

Onions

Garlic

Chives

Chocolate

“We want to watch if you’re making your own biscuits that they aren’t getting ahold of the dough beforehand because if it’s the unbaked yeast dough it can expand in their stomach and cause an issue.”

Dr. Karwacki said it’s also important to make sure your pet is comfortable if you’re hosting the holiday.

“If you’re going to have a house full with a whole bunch of people and potentially kids running around, making sure they have a small safe spot that’s quiet with their bed and toys.”

For more information, visit Heart + Paw.