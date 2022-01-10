The School District of Philadelphia is doing its part to make sure none of its students go hungry, despite more than 90 schools switiching to virtual learning this week due to staff shortages related to COVID-19.

A list of locations is below, and more information can be found on the district’s website.

MEAL SITES

School of the Future (4021 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104)

Motivation High School (5900 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143)

Barry Elementary School (5900 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19139)

Creative and Performing Arts (901 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

Duckery Elementary School (1501 West Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121)

Hunter Elementary School (2400 N Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19133)

J.B. Kelly Elementary School (5116 Pulaski Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144)

W.B. Saul High School (7100 Henry Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128)

Martin Luther King High School (6100 Stenton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19138)

Franklin Elementary School (5737 Rising Sun Ave., Philadelphia PA, 19020)

Zeigler Elementary School (5935 Saul St., Philadelphia PA 19149)

George Washington High School (10175 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116)

ADDITIONAL SITES AS OF JANUARY 11

PATTERSON (7000 BUIST AVE, Philadelphia PA,19143)

BLANKENBURG (4600 W. GIRARD AVE, Philadelphia PA 19131)

FELL (900 W. OREGON AVE, Philadelphia PA, 19111)

RHODES ( 2900 W. CLEARFIELD ST, Philadelphia PA, 19132)

T.M. PEIRCE (2200 N 22nd St, Philadelphia PA,19132)

WEBSTER (3400 FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia PA, 19134)

THEODORE ROOSEVELT MS (430 E. WASHINGTON LN, Philadelphia PA, 19144)

FELS (5500 LANGDON, Philadelphia PA, 19111)

TAYLOR (3698 N. RANDOLPH ST, Philadelphia PA, 19140)

BARTON (4600 Rosehill St, Philadelphia PA, 19120)

FOX CHASE (500 RHAWN ST, Philadelphia PA, 19111)

MAYFAIR (3001 PRINCETON AVE, Philadelphia PA, 19149)