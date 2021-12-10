Philadelphia is ready for the return of the Mummers Parade, and PHL17 is ready to bring it you! Mummers Parade coverage starts at 8am on PHL17 with “Breakfast with the Mummers.” It’s a sneak peek at some of the excitement you’ll see in the 2022 parade, as well as a look back at the winning performances from 2020. At 9am, the parade begins and our all-day live coverage will bring the magic of the Mummers to your TV. Monica Cryan and the rest of your PHL17 news team will bring you coverage from the performance area, as well as up and down the parade route.
For those unable to view the broadcast on PHL17, the 2022 Philadelphia Mummers Parade will begin streaming right here on PHL17.com at 9am.
Here is the 2022 Order of March:
Fancy Division
- Golden Sunrise
Wench Division
- O’Malley Wench Brigade
- Pirates Wench Brigade
- Americans Wench Brigade
- Saints Wench Brigade
- Cara Liom Wench Brigade
- Oregon Wench Brigade
- Bryson Wench Brigade
- Riverfront Wench Brigade
- Froggy Carr Wench Brigade
Comic DivisionADVERTISING
String Band Division
- Woodland String Band
- Avalon String Band
- Uptown String Band
- Ferko String Band
- Duffy String Band
- South Philadelphia String Band
- Jersey String Band
- Aqua String Band
- Fralinger String Band
- Quaker City String Band
- Hegeman String Band / Pennsport String Band (Joined)
- Durning String Band
- Greater Kensington String Band
- Polish American String Band
Fancy Brigades
- Satin Slipper Fancy Brigade
- Avenuers Fancy Brigade
- 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade
- Purple Magic
- Spartans Fancy Brigade
- South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade
- Jokers Fancy Brigade
- Golden Crown Fancy Brigade
- Shooting Stars Fancy Brigade
- Downtowners Fancy Brigade
- Clevemore Fancy Brigade
- Saturnalian Fancy Brigade
Stay Tuned for more info on the 2022 Mummers Parade!