Philadelphia is ready for the return of the Mummers Parade, and PHL17 is ready to bring it you! Mummers Parade coverage starts at 8am on PHL17 with “Breakfast with the Mummers.” It’s a sneak peek at some of the excitement you’ll see in the 2022 parade, as well as a look back at the winning performances from 2020. At 9am, the parade begins and our all-day live coverage will bring the magic of the Mummers to your TV. Monica Cryan and the rest of your PHL17 news team will bring you coverage from the performance area, as well as up and down the parade route.

For those unable to view the broadcast on PHL17, the 2022 Philadelphia Mummers Parade will begin streaming right here on PHL17.com at 9am.

Here is the 2022 Order of March:

Fancy Division

Golden Sunrise

Wench Division

Comic Division

String Band Division

String Band Division

Fancy Brigades

