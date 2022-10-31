Happy Halloween!

AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Jana Tidwell shares some trick-or-treating safety tips.

“Children are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle on Halloween night than any other night of the year which is why it’s critical that parents take the time to make trick-or-treaters visible,” said Jana.

Jana showed a variation of flashlights that can either be carried or worn with Halloween costumes.

“Reflector bands, reflecting bracelet, reflecting tape…put the reflector tape on the back of the kids’ costumes, on the back of the arms.”

As for drivers, it’s important to eliminate all distractions, slow down, obey traffic signs, turn on headlights and look out for children.

For more Halloween safety, visit AAA’s website here.