Here’s a look at the 2021 Hess Truck

The 2021 Hess Truck is not a truck at all! Hess unveiled its 2021 toy on Monday: a cargo plane with a fighter jet that stores inside of it.

Both light up and make sounds to light up the night sky. According to Hess, the cargo plane “includes free-rolling, foldable landing gear, and 32 high-visibility lights that provide an impressive glow.” The company says the cargo plane is the largest Hess vehicle it has ever made.

The accompanying jet can make different sounds by simply tilting the toy. It stores inside the cargo plane.

Hess began releasing an annual vehicle back in 1964 and the tradition has continued ever since.

The 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet are sold at HessToyTruck.com, for $39.99.

