Henri forecast to impact Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches this weekend

Even before the Delaware Valley has cleaned up after severe thunderstorms from Tropical Depression Fred , we turn our attention to Tropical Storm Henri (ahn-REE). The latest storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season is forecast to be near the northeast coast later this week and weekend.

The predicted path from the National Hurricane Center forecasts Henri to take a turn towards the north on Friday but remains offshore the east coast through the early weekend. The storm could approach southeastern New England on Sunday.

While we are not expecting direct impacts at the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches, swells could increase across much of the east coast of the U.S. later this week and this weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through at least Monday.

Advisory conditions likely at the shore and beaches, especially due to seas in the 5-10 foot range possible. Northerly winds 10-20 kts with stronger gusts possible and showers and thunderstorms are probable.