Helping Children Return to the Classroom after adapting to Virtual Learning

PHL17 News
Posted: / Updated:

Students are getting back into the swing of things as the new school year have begun. After being away from a classroom setting for over one year, transitioning may be a struggle for children as some may experience “Learning Loss.”

Doctor John Vacca, professor of teacher education at Saint Joseph’s University gives a few helpful tips to how parents and educators can assist students into a smooth transition from Virtual Learning back to an in-person setting.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hispanic Heritage Month

More Hispanic Heritage Month