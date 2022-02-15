Philadelphia (WPHL)- Studies show winter months are especially trying for kids with autism. Much of this centered around their extreme resistance to change. They’re not stuck indoors, wearing layers of clothing which are bulky and uncomfortable and so many of their favorite outdoor activities are halted. Many parents are left scrambling to fill the days.

Kate Usher, an occupational therapist of local autism nonprofit – Durand, has some tips for parents struggling with the challenges these frigid temperatures create for kids with autism.

Usher gave four tips to manage winter sensory issues:

Use Social Stories to Help Your Child Navigate New Routines : it is simply a visual story that breaks down the situation and/or event into simple steps. It explains what the expected behaviors and responses are for that particular situation. It also describes, in detail, what the situation, event or skill requires. It is a great tool for kids to learn about anything they may need help with.

: it is simply a visual story that breaks down the situation and/or event into simple steps. It explains what the expected behaviors and responses are for that particular situation. It also describes, in detail, what the situation, event or skill requires. It is a great tool for kids to learn about anything they may need help with. Avoid Itchy Fabrics/Opt for Soft Fleece Instead : Kids with tactile sensory sensitivities will feel more comfortable wearing clothing that is soft to the touch. Try to use fleece-lined clothing instead.

: Kids with tactile sensory sensitivities will feel more comfortable wearing clothing that is soft to the touch. Try to use fleece-lined clothing instead. Buy back-up Mittens and Boots : Mittens not only get misplaced, but they also get wet when the weather gets a bit warmer. Many kids may be bothered by the feel of wet, damp clothing, so make sure to have multiple pairs of mitts, boots or even ski pants available to your child.

: Mittens not only get misplaced, but they also get wet when the weather gets a bit warmer. Many kids may be bothered by the feel of wet, damp clothing, so make sure to have multiple pairs of mitts, boots or even ski pants available to your child. Attach Sensory Tools To Your Kids’ Clothing: Kids with autism tend to chew a lot – and the top of a coat is usually the target. The chewing isn’t exactly the issue, but when the child does partake, the top of the coat gets wet, rubs against their skin and can make it red and raw. A chewing necklace or another type of sensory items is ideal in place of the coat’s collar.

Website: https://www.durandinc.org/