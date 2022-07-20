Pediatrician, author, and single mom of two, Dr. Alison Mitzner, talks about strategies for parents to help their children complete their summer assignments with less anxiety (such as reading the book with your child, creating your own “book club,” and have your child keep a daily journal). In her book, Calm and Confident Parenting, How to Care for Yourself (and Your Kids) Through Life’s Chaos, Dr. Mitzner specializes in pediatric anxiety and depression and guides her audience on keeping a calm and collected mindset when it comes to parenting.

