A permanent statue honoring the life and legacy of abolitionist Harriet Tubman is coming to city hall and city officials are asking Philadelphia residents, to help choose which one of the five proposed designs will be installed.

This permanent statue will become the very first statue of a black female historical figure in the city’s public art collection.

Last year a traveling-temporary statue of Tubman made a stop in the city, and it was so popular, that officials called for local artists to submit designs for a permanent art piece. The top 5 design proposals can be found on the city of office of arts, culture and creative economy website. Images, renderings, written & audio descriptions are on that site along with surveys to rank the designs and a space for feedback. Representatives say that they want to hear from residents of all ages to ensure that Philadelphia’s Harriet Tubman statue represents all the communities that shape Philadelphia.

“We want people to feel inspired, we want people to be educated about who Harriet Tubman was and be inspired to replicate what she did in their own community. It’s so many ways we can take inspiration from who Harriet Tubman was. Her courage, her bravery, her strength, her determination. She went about it to make things better for people who were coming after her. We want people to be inspired. We want the stature to reflect the voice of all Philadelphians.” Philadelphia Public Art Director, Marguerite Anglin said.

Voting ends this Friday, the winning design will be announced in October and the statue will be installed by early 2025.