Philadelphia Police are investigating a theft that resulted in two million dimes being stolen from a truck in Philadelphia Mills Mall.

At 6:06 a.m. yesterday, Police received a call for a group of “10 or more people stealing from a trailer” in the parking lot of Philadelphia Mills on Byberry Road.

Police say, on Wednesday, a Truck driver had picked up $750,000 worth of dimes from the U.S Mint in Philadelphia and was scheduled to deliver them to Florida.

As this is common practice among truck drivers, the driver had parked the truck overnight in the Walmart parking lot and went home to get some rest before the long commute to Florida.

When the driver returned Thursday morning, the truck had been broken into and dimes were scattered all over the Walmart parking lot.

Investigators say some of the suspects were dressed in dark or black clothing and one was wearing a grey hoodie. Police believe a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows, and a dark colored pickup truck were part of the heist operation.

Now police are estimating that about $200,000 worth of dimes were stolen.

All day Thursday, crews cleared the parking lot and investigators are searching for surveillance footage and potential clues.

If you have any information that can help police, call 911 or 215.686.TIPS (8477).