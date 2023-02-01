February is American Heart Health Month, and every year the American Heart Association raises awareness for cardiovascular health.

This morning, we sat down with Kevin Morgan, a Nurse Practitioner at CVS Pharmacy to get some expert tips and warning signs.

Cardiovascular heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, and statistically one person dies every 34 seconds from it.

Healthy heart lifestyle tips:

Maintain a healthy weight

Eat low sodium foods

Avoid unhealthy fats

Exercise at least 30 minutes per day

Manage stress

Stop smoking

Limit alcohol intake

Take prescribed medicine

Make regular doctors appointments

Get 7-8 hours of sleep

Heart health warning signs:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Extreme fatigue

The CVS MinuteClinic is offering free heart health screenings throughout February.

