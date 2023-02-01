February is American Heart Health Month, and every year the American Heart Association raises awareness for cardiovascular health.
This morning, we sat down with Kevin Morgan, a Nurse Practitioner at CVS Pharmacy to get some expert tips and warning signs.
Cardiovascular heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, and statistically one person dies every 34 seconds from it.
Healthy heart lifestyle tips:
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Eat low sodium foods
- Avoid unhealthy fats
- Exercise at least 30 minutes per day
- Manage stress
- Stop smoking
- Limit alcohol intake
- Take prescribed medicine
- Make regular doctors appointments
- Get 7-8 hours of sleep
Heart health warning signs:
- Chest pain
- Shortness of breath
- Nausea
- Extreme fatigue
The CVS MinuteClinic is offering free heart health screenings throughout February.
