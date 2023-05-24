Summertime is almost here and while Ice cream for breakfast, lunch, and dinner sounds like a great idea, it’s important to eat healthy and nutritious foods as well.

Jamie Zwier, Owner & Head Health Coach at Oh How Healthy, and her little Chefs, Simon, Alfie, and Wally, joined us on the show to make some delicious summertime treats.

You can make popsicles and candy bark from any Greek yogurt, any fruit, and any topping including chocolate chips, shredded coconut, nuts, animal crackers, and more.

Jamie will be hosting a Fresh Eats Summer Cooking Camp on June 20-23, from 9-2 p.m. and a Sweet and Savory Favorites Summer Cooking camp on July 10-14, from 1-4 p.m., in Delran, NJ.

Both summer camp options are for kids ages 5-11.

You can find more healthy recipes and information, here.