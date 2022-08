Havertown resident and father of two daughters, Dario Mescia has penned his first children’s book, Ruby Reindeer and the Magic Antlers.

The empowering story is about a young female reindeer named Ruby who is told that only boy reindeer

have the magic to pull Santa’s sleigh. This answer does not sit well with her, so she sets out on a

courageous journey of self-discovery to prove them wrong.

The book is currently available for pre-sale and will officially launch September 5.