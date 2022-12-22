The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing male.

71-year-old Ray E. Sojourner was last seen on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Walnut Street in Center City.

He is 5’8″ 200lb., average build, brown eyes, brown complexion, and has grey hair.

Police say, Ray suffers from serious reported medical issues.

No clothing description has been given at this time.

If you have any information on Roy’s whereabouts, police are urging you to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or to call 911.