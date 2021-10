A Philadelphia teenager is missing and now police need your help finding her.

Leienna Cuevas was last seen Saturday at 5:30pm in the 1600 block of Hoffnagle street in the Rhawnhurst section of the city.

Investigators say she is 13 years old with brown eyes and black hair.



Leienna was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an anime character on it and black Adidas pants with white letters.



If you’ve seen her, call police.