Have you ever seen the movie, Night at the Museum? Well the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia is making all your movie dreams comes true by letting you spend a night inside the museum. You can experience the dinosaurs, sleep next to the lions and explore every corner of the famous museum, without getting in trouble. PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the museum to give us a preview.

Tickets:

$65 for non-members

$60 for members

$89 for VIP (Very Important Paleontologists) (Sleep beneath our famous T. Rex in a reserved space just for you! In addition to this very special sleeping spot, VIP guests will receive an Academy T-shirt and patch, an Academy dinosaur pin and other exclusive gifts to commemorate your stay.)

The dates are:

You can find more information here.