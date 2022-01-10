For one day only five couples will get to say “I Do” with a view at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center.

‘Vows with a View‘ is an all-inclusive, 2-hour elopement package made for the modern day couple.

Exchange vows in the Hamilton Garden and continue the celebration on the Kimmel Center’s balcony with 20 of your closest friends and family.

The package includes venue, florist, catering, officiant and photography for $5,000. To snag one of the five time slots available on Sunday, February 13 2022 you must be quick, the deal is first come first serve.