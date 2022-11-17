Posted: Nov 17, 2022 / 10:13 AM EST Updated: Nov 17, 2022 / 10:13 AM EST SHARE City Winery invites you out to experience their Harvest Winery Tours. Guests can take part in the grapes-to-glass process, sip complimentary City Bubbles, and a 30 minute tour with in-depth education. Also enjoy the grape punch down and wine tasting with four wines and a small charcuterie plate. Reservations can be made through RESY or website. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction