The iconic Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Philly!

This morning they are making a pit stop at PHL17 as part of their 2023 world tour.

Globetrotter Darnell “Speedy” Artis” joins Amanda Van Allen at 8:30 a.m. to talk about the Globetrotter’s World Tour and show her some new tricks.

Want a chance to see a game? The Globetrotters will be at the the Liacouras Center on February 23rd and the Wells Fargo Center on February 26th.

For more information and for all game dates and locations, visit Harlem Globetrotters