Once upon a time, the Birds entered the Super Bowl as the underdogs. But this time around, they’re the TOP DOGS. Heather Walsh from Happy Tayls Dog Daycare in Feasterville-Trevose brought some adorable four-legged Eagles fans to our PHL17 tailgate, as well as some unique gear she made.

Visit happytaylsdogdaycare.com or @happytaylsdogdaycare on Instagram for more information. To see Heather’s designs for sale, visit @inspireimaginationcreations on Instagram.