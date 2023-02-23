Every fourth Thursday of February, is National Chili Day!

As part of our Chili Day tradition here at PHL17, we decided to test three store bought canned chilis and figure out which one is the best.

The contenders were:

Castleberry’s Food Truck Favorites Stout Beef Chili

Campbell’s Slow Kettle Style Chicken Chili

Hormel’s Beef Chili

Jenna, Amanda, Kelsey, and Monica all did a blind taste test and decided their favorites were the Campbell’s Slow Kettle Style Chicken Chili and Castleberry’s Food Truck Favorites Stout Beef Chili.

So today for National Chili day, head to the store and give some canned chili a try. Do you agree with Jenna, Amanda, Kelsey, and Monica’s favorites? Let us know on social media!

Editors note: We promise the chili was not spiked! The Castelberry’s chili smelled like alcohol because it is a stout-beer based chili.