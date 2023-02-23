Today, February 23rd, is National Banana Bread Day!

Banana bread is a delicious easy to make bread made from ripe mashed bananas, eggs, flour, baking powder, and added extras such as nuts and chocolate chips.

We celebrated the day with a delicious Banana Bread from the Nook Bakery & Café and tried a unique Banana Bread Pudding from The Love Restaurant.

So whether you make the banana bread yourself or stop by your local bakery, grab a slice and enjoy National Banana Bread Day!

Nook Bakery & Café is a local neighborhood café specializing in small batch baking and coffee roasting. You can find them South 15th Street, just blocks from Rittenhouse Square.

The Love Restaurant, just steps away from Rittenhouse Square, is a vibrant American cuisine café where the most important ingredient is love.