Today is Mardi Gras, and with all the colorful beads and parades, comes a lot of fun celebrations and traditions.

And one of those traditions it to buy a King Cake and compete with your coworkers to see who finds the tiny baby figurine discretely placed inside the cake by one of the show producers. (Well maybe that’s just our tradition)

The King Cake, also known as the twelfth night cake is a creole cake most commonly associated with the history of the famous New Orleans Carnival.

According to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, the cake traces its origins back to medieval Europe. The cake was meant to be consumed on January 6th, a religious holiday celebrated by Catholic Countries.

The museum stated that the cake, “also marked the start of the Carnival season, which ended weeks later on Mardi Gras.”

While no one knows the exact origins of the New Orleans king cake, the cake serves an important tradition in many families for Mardi Gras.

On Mardi Gras a King Cake is bought with a tiny baby figurine placed somewhere inside the cake. The tradition calls for each person to eat a slice of cake, and whoever finds the baby inside their slice, gets good luck for an entire year, but also has buy the King Cake the following year.

This morning, we had some fun and bought a King Cake for our Anchors to try on air.

Can you guess who got the baby?

The answer is PHL17 Anchor Amanda VanAllen!

Congratulations Amanda, we can’t wait for you to buy us a King Cake next year.