Dr. Charity Hughes, Pay Equity Committee member of The Forum of Executive Women, SVP Talent Management at Sellers Dorsey and adjunct professor at Temple’s Fox School of Business talks to us about pay equity and women in technology.

The Forum of Executive Women has a plan to bring together, and leverage the influence of professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond.

Dr. Hughes discusses that 66% more women are obligated for home responsibility and 80% are work responsible. Overall, Dr. Hughes urges women to continue to support women leaders early on in their career.

Thank you to all of the women across the globe who make a difference in the world.