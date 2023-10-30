Tricks and treats will be plentiful this year and that’s because Halloween spending is expected to reach a record high of $12.2 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

If it reaches that benchmark it’ll easily eclipse last year’s $10.6 billion, but that’s just a drop in the plastic jack-o-lantern bucket of statistics.

If you are celebrating Halloween, here are some fun-filled details you should expect this year:

Halloween Extravaganza:

-A record 73% of people will celebrate (up from 60% in 2022)

-Each person will spend $108.24 (up from $102.74)

-Spending on decorations to hit $3.9 billion

Top Halloween Costumes:

–Children: Spider-Man

–Pets: Pumpkin

–Adults: Witch

While we’ll have to wait and see the final numbers, one thing is for sure, PHL17 hopes you have the safest and happiest Halloween possible.