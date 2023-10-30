Tricks and treats will be plentiful this year and that’s because Halloween spending is expected to reach a record high of $12.2 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
If it reaches that benchmark it’ll easily eclipse last year’s $10.6 billion, but that’s just a drop in the plastic jack-o-lantern bucket of statistics.
If you are celebrating Halloween, here are some fun-filled details you should expect this year:
Halloween Extravaganza:
-A record 73% of people will celebrate (up from 60% in 2022)
-Each person will spend $108.24 (up from $102.74)
-Spending on decorations to hit $3.9 billion
Top Halloween Costumes:
–Children: Spider-Man
–Pets: Pumpkin
–Adults: Witch
While we’ll have to wait and see the final numbers, one thing is for sure, PHL17 hopes you have the safest and happiest Halloween possible.