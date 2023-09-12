Fall is almost here and that means it’s time for the fun fall festivities to begin.

This weekend, Haddon Township’s hosts their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, September 16 from 12-6 p.m.

The festival includes live entertainment, exciting rides, a beer garden, attractions for all ages, and more.

This morning, Kate Burns, Business Improvement Liaison Haddon Township, and Sabrina Brill, Owner Not Your Mama’s Tacos, joined us on the show to preview the event.

You can find more information about the Haddon Fall Festival, here, and Not Your Mama’s tacos, here.