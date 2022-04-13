Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties’ annual Rock the Block is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, after Earth Day! Habitat MontDelco and hundreds of volunteers will build a community garden, clean up and beautify community spaces, and plant 250 trees in Norristown, Pottstown, Lansdowne, and Upper Darby. Rock the Block is an extension of Habitat MontDelco’s Neighborhood Revitalization program, which seeks to increase safety, civic engagement, resident quality of life, social cohesion, and economic development. Vinh Lam Chau, Director of Construction, joins us.

