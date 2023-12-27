After 8 years in Prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expected to be finally free on December 28.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard, in July 2016.

For those unfamiliar with Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story, or the Hulu Original show, ‘The Act”, Gypsy was a victim of false medical illnesses, at the fault of her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Throughout Gypsy’s childhood, Gypsy was subject to her mother’s inaccurate claims about her health, resulting in inaccurate diagnoses and unnecessary medical procedures.

According to Biography.com, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was born in 1991. Gyspy’s long list of illnesses began straight off the bat when Dee Dee claimed Gypsy Rose had sleep apnea.

When Gypsy was 8 years old, Dee Dee began inflicting more serious medical illnesses onto her saying Gypsy had leukemia and muscular dystrophy which ‘required’ a wheelchair and feeding tube.

This list of medical issues would grow longer to include seizures, asthma, hearing loss, and visual impairments. Gypsy would also undergo serious medical procedures such as procedures on her eyes, the removal of her salivary glands, and the removal of her fully rotten teeth.

The reality in all of this was Gypsy being “wheelchair-bound”, requiring a feeding tube, and losing all her hair to cancer were all false accusations. If it weren’t for Dee Dee, Gypsy could walk normally, eat and drink normally without a feeding tube, and have normal hair if hadn’t all been shaved off.

But how did Dee Dee get away with all of this?

Throughout Gypsy’s many medical appointments, there were always inconclusive tests and contradictory results regarding Gypsy’s diagnoses. But Dee Dee was smart. If any of Gypsy’s doctors would question Dee Dee’s claims she would simply find a different caregiver who would agree and go along with her medical claims.

According to Biography.com, Dee Dee also had some nurse training so she would accurately describe symptoms and give Gypsy certain medications to mimic medical conditions, therefore leading doctors to believe her.

As far as Gypsy’s other family, Dee Dee told Gypsy’s estranged father, Rod Blanchard, that their daughter had a chromosomal disorder which was the cause of her many health issues.

Another key point in Dee Dee’s lies was the claim that she and Gypsy were victims of Hurricane Katrina. This allowed her and Gypsy to receive assistance to move from Louisiana to Missouri and was the perfect excuse for the neverending list of missing medical files.

However as Gypsy grew older, Dee Dee’s lies began to unravel.

When Gypsy was 14 in 2005, a neurologist in Missouri correctly diagnosed her as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, but the doctor never reported her case to authorities, because he didn’t have enough evidence.

In 2009, when Gypsy was 18, authorities received an anonymous report stating that Gypsy’s illnesses had no medical basis. Caseworkers visited Dee Dee and Gypsy but they were also deceived by Dee Dee’s neverending lies.

As Gypsy became an adult, Dee Dee began to lie to Gypsy about her age, even going so far as to alter the dates on her birth certificate to make Gypsy seem younger.

Although, as Gypsy grew older, she became harder for Dee Dee to control.

In 2011 when Gypsy was 20, Gypsy attempted to run away from home with a man that she met at a science fiction convention.

Unfortunately for Gypsy, Dee Dee tracked down the man and convinced him that Gypsy was a minor, even though she was 20 at the time.

According to the information Gypsy gave authorities, Dee Dee had smashed her computer and physically restrained her to her bed as a form of punishment.

After some time had passed, Gypsy got back on the internet and joined a Christian dating site, hoping for some sense of normalcy.

This is where she met Nicholas Godejohn aka the man who would help Gyspy kill Dee Dee.

Gypsy had confided in Nicholas telling him all about her mother’s actions and even went so far as asking him to kill Dee Dee so they could finally be together.

Nicholas agreed, and in June 2015, Nicholas came to Gypsy and Dee Dee’s house where he stabbed Dee Dee while Gypsy waited in the bathroom with her ears covered.

After the murder, Gypsy and Nicholas escaped to his home in Wisconsin, where they were eventually found by police.

In 2016, Gypsy pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Godejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Now after serving 85% of her sentence according to Missouri state law, Gypsy Rose is set to be released from prison on December 28.