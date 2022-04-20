Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot and robbed in West Philadelphia Monday night. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Media Street around 9:49 pm.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was approached by an unknown man on the block. The suspect demanded a bag that the victim was carrying, police say. The victim was shot in the right leg trying to run away, and the suspect fled with the bag, police say.

The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors.

Authorities say no arrests have been made, and no weapons were found. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

