Gunman sends 14 bullets into a minivan killing a father while kids in the back seat

Philadelphia (WPHL)— On Monday night police say gunman fired 14 bullets into the minivan on the 900 block of South 4th Street in the city’s Queen Village section while a father and his two daughters were inside.

Police say the father was 42-year-old Raymond Lightly of Upper Darby, Delaware County who suffered 10 shots and was found slumped behind the wheel. Lightly was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says Lightly’s 16-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat and his 13 year-old daughter was in the back seat when the gunfire was fired. The girls were not injured.

Small says one of the shell casings were found on top of the minivan, which is an indication that the shooter was standing at very close range. The gunman was able to get away.