Philadelphia Police have arrived on the scene of the E W Rhodes Elementary School in North Philadelphia after a gun was found in the boy’s bathroom.

According to preliminary information sent out by the department, the school on 2900 W Clearfield Avenue was placed on lockdown at 11:25 a.m. after a gun was found with possible discharged bullets around it.

At this point no injuries have been reported, and the firearm has been recovered by police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.