ATLANTIC CITY, Nj (WPHL)– The Atlantic City Air Show is just hours away and this guide written by PHL17 has you covered on everything you need to know.

What is the Atlantic City Air Show?

The Atlantic City Air Show will be on August 16, 2023 at 11 a.m.

The Visit Atlantic City Airshow “A Salute To Those Who Serve” will bring high flying action to the beach and Boardwalk with aerial performances by the U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and 177th Fighter Wing of the N.J. Air National Guard.

Where can you watch the Atlantic City Air Show?

Grab a chair and sit on the Atlantic City Free beaches and watch the show overhead or head onto the Atlantic City Boardwalk for a great view of the Air Show above. You can also have a great view from any of Atlantic City’s ocean-facing hotel rooms and outdoor venues.

Who will be flying?

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst KC-46A Pegasus and C-17A Globemaster III aircraft

Dover AFB C-5M Super Galaxy

Delaware Air National Guard C-130H Hercules

New Jersey Air National Guard 177th FW F-16s and 108th Wing KC-135R Stratotanker

NBC Philadelphia SkyForce10

The 80th Flight Training Wing’s T-38C Talons from Sheppard AFB (TX)

The FAA William J Hughes Technical Center aircraft

New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60L Blackhawks

Atlantic City’s Coast Guard Air Station’s new MH-65E Dauphin helicopters

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s helicopter

Several medical helicopters

Check this list before you head to the show:

Wear sunscreen.

Wear light clothing for the expected hot weather.

Bring snacks and water to stay hydrated and satiated.

Wear sunglasses so you can see the show above you.

Bring a camera and binoculars so you can capture the show.

Bring beach accessories, chairs, umbrellas, hats and bathing suits so you can go the beach.

Bring a portable radio and tune it to WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM to hear all of the commentary for the show.

Need more information? Click HERE to visit the official AC Air Show website.