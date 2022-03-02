Philadelphia (WPHL)- Sleep expert Dr. Whitney Roban joins us for tips to help us sleep better and learn about melatonin.

Roban gives five tips to help us sleep better;

Follow a consistent sleep schedule, going to bed and waking up approximately the same time each day. Our bodies thrive on consistency, and a consistent sleep schedule promotes healthy sleep.

Follow a brief and consistent bedtime routine every night. Do something that relaxes you (yoga stretches, deep breathing, journaling, reading a non-digital book, listening to relaxing music) every night before bed. A consistent bedtime routine will signal to the brain and body that it is time for sleep.

Turn off all electronics at least 1 hour before bed and charge them outside of your bedroom. If you must use electronics before bed due, use blue light blocking glasses or get a blue light blocking screen for your computer.

No caffeine after lunch, and no heavy meals and alcohol close to bedtime. Try to avoid fatty and spicy food before bed as well.

Recognize and accept the importance of sleep in your life. Once you prioritize sleep, it will be easier to make the daily behavioral changes and commitment that will lead to healthy sleep and better mental health.

Roban says sales of Melatonin have skyrocketed, along with sleep issues, during the pandemic. However, there is a lot that consumers do not know about Melatonin regarding its use, safety, and efficacy. Considering its increasing prevalence in the United States, consumers must be educated on Melatonin usage.

