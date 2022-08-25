Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly shot another man in Chinatown Saturday.

The incident happened on North 10th street and Race Street at approximately 5:34 am.

According to police, a group of men leaving Ocean Harvest restaurant confronted a man. The men then physically attacked the man. One of the men described as a middle-aged man, wearing a dark colored baseball hat with a white circular logo, a light blue button-down shirt, and blue jeans shot the man with a 9mm handgun.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police say.

Police say the suspects were last seen walking towards 9th and Race streets following the shooting.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.