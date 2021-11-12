Greystone Hall in West Chester brings back scandal and murder with immersive theatre experience

Greystone Hall and the Colonial Playhouse of Delaware County present the 2021 production of The Manor, a two-act play by Kathrine Bates, directed by Sam Barrett.

Inspired by a true story from the 1920’’s, the play was designed to be performed in the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills where those events took place.

The play will run though Thanksgiving Weekend for holiday audiences, with a total of ten performances ending on November 28th.

Tickets are on sale now for $60 each, which includes the show and experience, plus complimentary sweet and savory refreshments at intermission.