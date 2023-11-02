Attention Green Day Fans, the global rock sensations have just announced a massive 2023 global stadium tour.

“The Saviors Tour” will make its way around the world with a stop in Philadelphia on August 9.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 Diamond Album, “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, “American Idiot”.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”, said the band.

Tickets for the tour will be available via Citi presale on Tuesday, November 7 and fans who want to heighten their chances of scoring a ticket can sign up for the band’s mailing list to be the first to know when tickets go on sale. General sale will begin on November 10 at 10 a.m. HERE.

North American Tour dates:

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field+

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

United Kingdom/ European Union Dates:

Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*

Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel*

Wed Jun 5 – Lyon France – Lyon Decines – with The Interrupters

Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park*

Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring*

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots

Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*

Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura*

Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters

Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival*

Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace