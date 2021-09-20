Great Views for Monday Night’s Harvest Moon

Take a moment to look up in the night sky the next few days, because the harvest moon will be making an appearance.

For the next three days, moonrise will come shortly after sunset and the harvest moon will reach its peak illumination just before eight o’clock Monday night. The weather in the Delaware Valley is forecast to be clear but cool Monday night for great viewing opportunities.

The lunar event gave farmers a little extra light to harvest their crops before the beginning of fall.

But unlike equinoxes, which take place at the same time every year, harvest moons can appear in September or October.