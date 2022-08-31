What is Quiet Quitting? We’re hearing a lot about this. What is it, and what can this type of action be done? We hear more about the so-called viral trend of “quiet quitting,” which some experts say is the latest symptom of mounting stresses and uncertainty in personal/world events.

Quiet quitting is best simply described as today’s culture realizing that they may not be reaching their full potential at their current position at work, said Sean Grevy, CEO at 43 Oak. When an employee client quits, they are essentially deciding that the job they are currently working is not fulfilling them in a way that motivates them to be their best at what they can do.