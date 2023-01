Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria has one of a kind pizza, with one of a kind customer service to match. Put your orders in for the Brandon Graham Detroit 55 pizza and fun for the ‘hole’ family mini donut kit, perfect for the kids while you watch the Eagles take on the 49ers!

Our Brejamin Perkins gives both a thumbs up!

Find more information about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria here.